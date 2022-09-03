David Arnett Seth Crowder Leanne Babcock ESGR Patriot Award 1

David Arnett, Seth Crowder, Leanne Babcock

Adventist Health Tillamook is proud to share that our Emergency Medical Service leaders Jackie Fox, EMS Director and Seth Crowder, EMS Supervisor, have been presented the Patriot Award from the Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) office of the Department of Defense.

Nominated by Adventist Health Tillamook EMS Supervisor and U.S. Army Reservist David Arnett, this award recognizes direct supervisor efforts made to support citizen soldiers through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.

David Arnett Jackie Fox Leanne Babcock

David Arnett, Jackie Fox, Leanne Babcock
