Adventist Health Tillamook is proud to share that our Emergency Medical Service leaders Jackie Fox, EMS Director and Seth Crowder, EMS Supervisor, have been presented the Patriot Award from the Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) office of the Department of Defense.
Nominated by Adventist Health Tillamook EMS Supervisor and U.S. Army Reservist David Arnett, this award recognizes direct supervisor efforts made to support citizen soldiers through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.
This award was presented at the 2022 Tillamook County Fair by Leanne Babcock, Military Outreach Coordinator for the Oregon ESGR who states, “This award is a huge testament to the support SGT Arnett has at Adventist Health Tillamook.” Eric Swanson, president of Adventist Health Tillamook shares,
“I am very proud of how Jackie and Seth have supported David in his service to our country.” Swanson continues, “Adventist Health Tillamook supports the value of our National Guard and Reserve, and it is an honor to have our leaders recognized for this support.”
The ESGR develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Guard and Reserve Components through outreach, recognition and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. For more information about ESGR and the Service Member Patriot Award visit, https://www.esgr.mil/Employer-Awards/Patriot-Award
#####
Adventist Health Tillamook is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the state of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the Oregon communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches.
Adventist Health Tillamook employs over 550 associates and healthcare providers, and is part of Adventist Health, an integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care.
Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health pursues one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. We are committed to staying true to our heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being. For more information about Adventist Health Tillamook, please visit: https://www.adventisthealth.org/tillamook/about-us/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.