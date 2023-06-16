Adventist Health Tillamook will host a job fair on June 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the medical center for non-clinical and clinical positions.
The job fair is open to all current and those aspiring to be healthcare professionals, for many widely-ranging positions including entry-level summer positions for environmental services, patient scheduling, and food service but also clinical roles with hospital-paid education and on-the-job training for positions like certified nursing assistant, phlebotomist, medical assistant, emergency medical technician, urgent care/emergency department technician, licensed practical nurse, occupational therapy assistant and many more with great pay for a minimum 3-month training requirement at Tillamook Bay Community College.
The fair will have representatives from all Adventist Health Tillamook departments available, including the emergency department, nursing department, Emergency Medical Services/ambulance, imaging, surgery and outpatient clinics as well as from Tillamook Bay Community College to discuss training requirements, financial aid and enrollment. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about all open positions, meet with hiring managers and interview for jobs on the spot.
“We are excited to host this event to meet with potential new associates to talk about the exciting field of healthcare,” said Eric Swanson, President of Adventist Health Tillamook. “We will be paying special focus on helping recent and soon-to-be high school graduates determine their career path, including excellent incentives for tuition reimbursement and other benefits unique in our community.”
Since 1973, Adventist Health Tillamook is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the State of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches. Adventist Health Tillamook employs over 550 associates and healthcare providers and is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities in California, Hawaii and Oregon. For more information about Adventist Health Tillamook, visit AdventistHealthTillamook.org
