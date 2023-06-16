Adventist Health Tillamook
Contributed photo

Adventist Health Tillamook will host a job fair on June 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the medical center for non-clinical and clinical positions.

The job fair is open to all current and those aspiring to be healthcare professionals, for many widely-ranging positions including entry-level summer positions for environmental services, patient scheduling, and food service but also clinical roles with hospital-paid education and on-the-job training for positions like certified nursing assistant, phlebotomist, medical assistant, emergency medical technician, urgent care/emergency department technician, licensed practical nurse, occupational therapy assistant and many more with great pay for a minimum 3-month training requirement at Tillamook Bay Community College.

