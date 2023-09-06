Citing the opportunity of a competitively-paid career in healthcare that supports the Tillamook County community of friends, family and neighbors, Adventist Health Tillamook announces their next Healthcare Job Fair on September 13, 2023, at Adventist Health Tillamook on 1000 Third Street from 1–4 p.m., with a special tour for high school seniors interested in learning about healthcare roles from 4–5 p.m.
Career specialists and department hiring leaders will be available to discuss a wide array of respected and dependable positions with opportunities for education sponsored by Adventist Health Tillamook.
Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) will also have staff on hand to discuss healthcare education with classes starting on September 25, 2023.
Eric Swanson, President of Adventist Health Tillamook states, “A career in healthcare can have the highest ROI for your time in education leading to a high paying, competitive salary.
Simply a two-term course at TBCC starts you off on an $55,000-a-year job as an Emergency Medical Technician.” Swanson continues, “In addition, we have several fast-track positions open that do not have education requirements that can provide a long-term, well-paid career or serve as support during education.”
The Adventist Health Tillamook Healthcare Fair will also offer a special hospital and clinic tour for all Tillamook County high school seniors starting at 4 p.m., presenting an inside look at several departments including the pharmacy, nursing floor, surgery, medical imaging, laboratory, emergency department and ambulance quarters for curious, healthcare-minded and career-oriented students.
The U.S. Department of Labor projects healthcare to grow 13% to 2031, much faster than average compared to all occupations, citing an aging population and people with chronic diseases accounting for this growth.
Adventist Health Tillamook offers above average benefits including a YMCA discount and wellness tools, as well as upward career potential to go from entry level to leader roles. Jonetta Blum, laboratory manager at Adventist Health Tillamook and long-term Tillamook resident shares, “I began my career here, working my way up to my current position with amazing support from Adventist Health Tillamook.” She continues, “Starting a career in healthcare here in Tillamook can lead to a solid career anywhere in the world.” For more information about early careers in healthcare, including pay ranges, at Adventist Health Tillamook visit: https://www.adventisthealth.org/blog/2023/june/begin-a-rewarding-career-in-healthcare
Since 1973, Adventist Health Tillamook is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the State of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches. Adventist Health Tillamook employs over 550 associates and healthcare providers and is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities in California, Hawaii and Oregon. For more information about Adventist Health Tillamook, visit AdventistHealthTillamook.org
