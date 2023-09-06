Adventist Health Tillamook
Contributed photo

Citing the opportunity of a competitively-paid career in healthcare that supports the Tillamook County community of friends, family and neighbors, Adventist Health Tillamook announces their next Healthcare Job Fair on September 13, 2023, at Adventist Health Tillamook on 1000 Third Street from 1–4 p.m., with a special tour for high school seniors interested in learning about healthcare roles from 4–5 p.m.

Career specialists and department hiring leaders will be available to discuss a wide array of respected and dependable positions with opportunities for education sponsored by Adventist Health Tillamook.

