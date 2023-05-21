1973 was a foundational year for saving lives and making a significant difference in health. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was invented.
The first vehicles to use airbags started to become available. And Adventist Health Tillamook, filed as Northwest Medical Foundation of Tillamook, began operations on August 15, 1973, as the nonprofit operating Tillamook County General Hospital.
Since then, Adventist Health Tillamook has grown to provide care to over 100,000 patient visits annually through emergency medical services, emergency department visits, urgent care patients, medical office patients and medical procedures while providing over $9 million in community benefit compromising free and discounted care, community health improvement, education, aid to the poor, aid to the elderly and subsidized community healthcare in 2022.
For 50 years, we have been dedicated to providing mission-driven, compassionate care to our community and visitors. This is an amazing accomplishment that would have been hard to envision back then, and I’m excited to see what our community health partnership looks like in the coming half-century.
We recently kicked off this anniversary event in partnership with our Tillamook County Commissioners in a resolution proclaiming 2023 as the year of celebrating Adventist Health Tillamook and its 50 years of caring for Tillamook County.
Additionally, you’ll see this messaging in our community to support the importance of this significant milestone throughout the year. I am truly thankful to our community, our associates and trusted providers, to be celebrating the event together.
