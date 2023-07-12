Adventist Health is providing a sports physical event for teens and young adults ages 12–21 on Thursday, July 13 from 3–7 p.m. at their Adventist Health Medical Office –Manzanita located at 10445 Neahkahnie Creek Road in Manzanita.
Physicals, immunizations and lab testing will be provided as needed. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the event.
In addition to the physicals, there will be food and prize drawings. “Preparing for the fall and return to school includes an important list of events for adolescents ages 12–21,” said Dr. Susan Layeux, a family medicine provider at Adventist Health – Manzanita. “Be sure their well-child and/or sports physical makes it to the top of that list to support their physical and emotional well-being.”
To schedule an appointment for this event, please call 503-815-2292.
Since 1973, Adventist Health Tillamook is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the State of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches. Adventist Health Tillamook employs over 550 associates and healthcare providers and is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities in California, Hawaii and Oregon. For more information about Adventist Health Tillamook, visit AdventistHealthTillamook.org
