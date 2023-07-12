Adventist Health

Adventist Health is providing a sports physical event for teens and young adults ages 12–21 on Thursday, July 13 from 3–7 p.m. at their Adventist Health Medical Office –Manzanita located at 10445 Neahkahnie Creek Road in Manzanita.

Physicals, immunizations and lab testing will be provided as needed. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the event.

