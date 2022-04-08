Do you have a green thumb? Maybe you’d like to get involved in The City of Tillamook’s Adopt-a-Flowerbed program.
This program encourages public involvement in the enhancement of community parks and facilities. It is a volunteer-based activity where area volunteer groups “adopt” and maintain designated flowerbeds in Tillamook. The volunteer responsibilities include: providing own hand tools for area maintenance, notifying Tillamook Public Works of problems or concerns, visiting the site frequently to ensure good health of plant material, if applicable, maintaining adequate signage of plant or display boards and planting and moving plants approved by the Public Works Department.
Check out the City of Tillamook’s website for more information or contact Ashley Rushing at arushing@tillamookor.gov or by phone (971) 341-3303 with questions.
