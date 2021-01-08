If there is one thing a fleet of over 300 fishing vessels, a 115 year-old tradition, and a small community connected to the Pacific Ocean know how to do, it’s how to navigate changing conditions and challenging situations. This past year proved to be difficult for our community and for the nation at large but we cannot forget the good deeds and community contributions made this year.
The Pacific City Dorymen’s Association (PCDA) is one of Oregon’s most active and influential 501 (c)(3) charitable non-profit organizations. Our primary mission is to ensure the continued existence of our 115 year-old tradition of dory activity (commercial, sport charter, and private fishing) from Cape Kiwanda. Due to COVID-19 we had to cancel events like the annual Dory Days and Blessing of the Fleet but were able to continue fishing from Cape Kiwanda, advocating for traditional launching and fishing rights and contributing to our fellow community organizations.
Thanks to our steady and increasing membership dues, the PCDA is able to provide nearly $10,000 annually to other programs and projects in the community and fortunately this year was no different. Additionally, to address community needs around COVID-19, the PCDA was able to provide $1,000 in funding to the Tillamook County Food Bank in the spring. In early fall, the PCDA hosted a community cleanup day which included a beach cleanup of the traditional dory beach adopted through SOLVE, removing dozens of wheelbarrow loads of sand from the curbs, sidewalks, and observation deck at the Cape Kiwanda parking lot, trimming back beach grass as well as weed removal from the area. The group of 20 PCDA supporters then moved to the Kiawanda Community Center to install the Chief Kiawanda sign that we rebuilt in the previous week after it had sustained wind damage and cleaned the gutters on the building
Traditions and communities that succeed are those that stick together in the toughest of times. The PCDA Board of Directors look forward to another year of promoting and protecting our fishing tradition at Cape Kiwanda. We hope for calmer waters in 2021 but realize there is always potential for a big set of new challenges. Just like heading out into the surf, we are ready for the unexpected and we will keep the bow into it.
