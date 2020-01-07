Monday Musical Club of Tillamook presents “A Tribute to George and Ira Gershwin” at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Tillamook Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The program chairman is Brenna Sage and the evening will feature local musicians performing the music of the Gershwins.
This event is open to the public, there is no admission charge and refreshments will be served following the program.
Call 503-842-6865 for more information.
