A short time back, June Ekborg took over for retiring Garibaldi icon Norma Johansen (“Smokey’’ to her Pokémon GO friends) at the Garibaldi branch of the Tillamook County Library. June is equal parts engaging & delightful, an enthusiastic conversationalist, and passionate about her work.
June and I got to chatting. I told her I’m pretty sure I’m Chair of the Planning Commission as part of a hazing ritual set up by my old next door neighbor, Mike Rebasman. She asked me about road signage for the Library. I said I remember signs being there once. She said she couldn’t find it. I let her know that Commissioner Shattuck, Rolland Sheldon, and I have a final design meeting with ODOT in August regarding the downtown US 101 paving project, and I could ask their team about it. She thanked me, but wondered if there was somethingto do in the interim. I told her she could always check with ODOT. Though they are woefully understaffed, ODOT has been incredibly helpful with us so far. Then I gave her my email and asked her to CC me on the correspondence so I could stay looped in case she ran into issues.
I should have known she didn’t need my help.
In under a week, she had several positive exchanges with ODOT before reaching their sign coordinator. Within two days, the coordinator came to Garibaldi and put up the new green City Hall / Fire Department / Library signs that now (re-)appear on US 101 across from 6th
St. Apparently a storm had blown them over, and something got lost in the shuffle. A story all too familiar.
There ought to be statues made for folks like June Ekborg. While the ODOT project will be the meat & potatoes of the future of downtown Garibaldi, personal triumphs will be what sustains the wave of recent progress and overcomes the years of fishy neglect & deflect. It will take more June Ekborgs: someone who saw something, said something, and saw it through. Someone who learned the history of the problem in order to ask poignant questions till she figured out the process, and made an actual difference.
And we’re talking about a big, huge, awesome statue. One where she’s standing atop a stack of Neil Gaiman books with her stretched out arm and below her, a sign. Both valiantly pointing to the Library.
By the time this is published, my baby twins will hopefully have attended their first “Storytimes,” which now occur Friday at the Library, 3pm. They’ll be read to by June. And, June, if you’re reading this, I hope you’ve finally checked out “The Big Short,” before I check it out yet again. Talk about learning from history. It’s all about the Anthony Bourdain scene: “See, it’s not old fish. It’s a whole new thing! And the best part is, they’re eating 3-day-old halibut.”
PS: We have an opening on the Planning Commission. Open to all eligible Garibaldi residents. Terrible sense of humor is a plus. Please email interest letter to kylie@garibaldi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.