A short time back, June Ekborg took over for retiring Garibaldi icon Norma Johansen (“Smokey’’ to her Pokémon GO friends) at the Garibaldi branch of the Tillamook County Library. June is equal parts engaging & delightful, an enthusiastic conversationalist, and passionate about her work.

June and I got to chatting. I told her I’m pretty sure I’m Chair of the Planning Commission as part of a hazing ritual set up by my old next door neighbor, Mike Rebasman. She asked me about road signage for the Library. I said I remember signs being there once. She said she couldn’t find it. I let her know that Commissioner Shattuck, Rolland Sheldon, and I have a final design meeting with ODOT in August regarding the downtown US 101 paving project, and I could ask their team about it. She thanked me, but wondered if there was somethingto do in the interim. I told her she could always check with ODOT. Though they are woefully understaffed, ODOT has been incredibly helpful with us so far. Then I gave her my email and asked her to CC me on the correspondence so I could stay looped in case she ran into issues.

