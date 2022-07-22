The first of its kind, Neskowin Farm and Feast will be hosting a multifaceted festival to celebrate local farms, food, wine, and beverages on Saturday, July 30.
Located just two miles inland from the Pacific Ocean and nestled in the agriculturally rich Tillamook County, the Neskowin Farm and Feast Festival is a showcase of local culinary talent, farms, Oregon wines, craft cider, beer,, and boutique distilleries within a 150-mile radius of Neskowin.
This one day festival features two events, Feast in the Field and a Winemaker’s Benefit Dinner, with 100% of proceeds directly benefiting Neskowin Valley School.
Join us at Neskowin Valley School (10005 Slab Creek Rd.) from 1 to 4 p.m. for Feast in the Field to sample delicious creations crafted from local chefs, regional winemakers, and more. Feast in the Field is a chance to meet local chefs, regional winemakers, and other artisans to sample their delicious creations.
This all-ages event is a great way to experience the wide variety of offerings from our unique region.
The Winemaker’s Benefit Dinner will start with a cocktail hour featuring local spirits and charcuterie of local meats, cheeses, fruits, and veggies. This 21+ event will lead into a dinner featuring the finest farm-to-fork and wine pairings the coast has to offer as well as provide a special preview into exciting future plans of the school. The Winemaker’s Benefit Dinner, is hosted by Alex Clarke of Silas Wines in Amity, OR and Chef KJ Konink of the Long Wooden Table beginning at 6 p.m.
