Get into the fall spirit with Art Accelerated's upcoming free family paint night on Oct. 30. Edvard Munch will host a live follow painting demonstration via Zoom using the inspiration of “The Scream.”
Registration is free for the event and includes canvas, paint, brushes and Zoom link for the live class. The live painting demonstration and instruction will be from 1-3 p.m.
Supplies can be picked up at the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce in Tillamook beginning Oct. 20. Class is limited to 40 people. Please register at artaccelerated.org by Oct. 25 to reserve your spot.
This event is made possible with funding from GoKids Grant and the Oregon Community Foundation.
