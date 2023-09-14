The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is pleased to announce the cast for the upcoming production of “A Nice, a touching comedy written by Phil Olson and sponsored by Grocery Outlet of Tillamook. The role of Carl is being played by Matthew Bergkamp. Matthew was last seen on TAPA’s stage starring in “Deathtrap” last fall. Mom will be portrayed by TAPA veteran Karen Downs. Karen has been in many productions with TAPA’s theater company, her last being “Arsenic and Old Lace” in 2019. Fred Foster is acting for the first time, portraying Dad. Joining him as another newcomer to the stage is Brice Moorman playing Michael, Carl’s brother. Audiences will recognize Sarajane Elkins from her time on stage in several plays; the most recent was portraying Chelsey in the May 2022 production of “On Golden Pond”. She is playing Michael’s wife Jill. Stacy is Michael and Carl’s sister and is performed by Jeannie Foster. Jeannie is acting for the first time in this play. Rounding out the cast will be Steve Lewis as Jerry, a friend of the family. Steve was last on the TAPA stage in 2017’s “A Sting in the Tale”
Director Ann Harper is excited to bring the story of a family celebrating its first Thanksgiving since the death of the family’s patriarch to audiences. Dad returns as a ghost to take care of some unfinished family business but is seen and heard only by son Carl. Trouble ensues when he learns that Jerry will be joining the family dinner. Family dynamics and a whole lot of love take center stage in this warm, touching comedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.