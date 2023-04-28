Pioneer Museum

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is pleased to announce its newest temporary exhibit, “A Museum in the Making”, opened ON April 27th, 2023, the 88th anniversary of the museum’s first exhibition for the public.

“A Museum in the Making” will remain on display through November. This exhibit is the first installment in the Museum’s Placemaking Series and highlights the history of the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum.

