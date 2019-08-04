For several years the Tillamook County Solid Waste Department has been teaming up with the Tillamook County Fairgrounds to make the fair and fairgrounds more environmentally friendly and sustainable. “The concept of an event like this, when seventy-five thousand people converge on a rural location for four days of fun, translates into an environmental footprint. We’re proud to have developed a working relationship with Fair management and employees to lighten that footprint, and I think that this year we’re seeing many of the results of that relationship,” said David McCall, Tillamook County’s Solid Waste Program Manager.
The public will have ample opportunity to recycle their bottles and cans throughout the fairgrounds, and the proceeds from those bottles and cans will support the Tillamook S.A.F.E. committee. Vendors also have opportunities to recycle cardboard, wood pallets, plastic jugs, and even used cooking oil, all at locations conveniently located for vendor access.
Additionally, this marks the third year that the Solid Waste Department has been supplying the Fairgrounds with ample quantities of locally recycled latex paint to repaint various buildings and use in parking area. This cuts down on not only costs but is also significantly more environmentally friendly.
McCall went on to explain that even though his small staff is stretched thin, working on site from Manzanita to Pacific City each weekend, their efforts are augmented by two dedicated groups: Solid Waste Advisory Committee members and Master Recyclers. “It is only thanks to the volunteer commitments of these two groups that we are able to provide outreach and education at our display at Fair Acres this year,” said McCall.
