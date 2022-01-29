Coach of Tillamook High School’s speech and debate team, Tayler Howard, is working hard towards rebuilding the school’s program, almost from scratch. Amid obstacles, she remains hopeful that she can build a successful, state-bound team in the next few years.
The team participates in events that play to different strengths, such as; debating, humor, drama, thinking on your feet, etc. Some events require students to prepare a speech in advance and perform it to judges who score them based on event-specific categories. Earlier this season, Marisa Walling, a freshman, made it to finals in her Impromptu event.
The goal of this year’s team is to get the kids as comfortable with public speaking as possible. Their team motto is "Most people fear public speaking more than death…and we do it for fun!"
So far, all tournaments this season have been held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. “While this isn't the ideal situation, it has provided us with many opportunities to compete without having to travel extensively and miss school,” said Howard. The students are excited for their first in-person tournament later this month in McMinnville.
With a lack of upperclassmen to help mentor the newer members, they are lucky to have the support of three very generous members of the community, Brett Hurliman, a longtime Speech and Debate enthusiast and mentor, as well as Bryton Dorland and Noah Jenck, THS Speech & Debate Alumni.
In the future, the speech and debate team would like to engage with the Tillamook community. “If there are any events that could use student speakers, I’d love to get our students connected,” said Howard.
