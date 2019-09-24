In 2013 our family lost my daughter, Sondi Greene, to a motor vehicle accident out on Fraser Road in Tillamook. She left behind her husband, Jeremy Greene, and her little girl, Fhenix, who was 18 months old at the time. Sondi’s American Bulldog Pyrat Rum was in the vehicle with her but survived the accident.
After spending about a year trying to put our lives back together without Sondi, we started to think of a way to keep her memory alive while supporting a cause that she was passionate about: animals. She loved all animals and dogs in particular.
Using Pyrat’s striking features for our logo, our family created “A Cause for Paws Tillamook: A Sondi Greene Memorial” as the umbrella for several events that we could create to benefit our local animal shelters, the main event being the “Mutt Strutt” to be held in Goodspeed Park each July, the first being held on July 18, 2015. The response from Sondi’s Tillamook community was unbelievable.
Even with all of the behind-the-scenes volunteer work being done by family and friends who had never done anything like this before, the first event was a much larger success than anticipated with a $12, 291.03 donation to the shelters. We know this was because of the people who worked with, grew up with and loved Sondi combined with animal lovers not only in our county but across the state.
Over the years we have learned what works, what does not work, we have streamlined our processes and are proud to say that over the last five years Sondi’s event has contributed $71,676.26 to our local shelters. But we have also learned that we cannot continue at this level. The family and volunteers start in November each year and it has started to consume us. July 13, 2019 was the last Mutt Strutt event.
We will continue to hold smaller events throughout the year such as the “A Cause for Paws Tillamook Mother’s Day Tea,” we have considered a “Father’s Day Cornhole Tourney,” we’ve tossed around a “Muttsquarade” at one of our local restaurants – with all proceeds still supporting our local shelters. You haven’t heard the last of us!
With that being said, we want to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, our community of Tillamook that has so graciously supported us each year and made the “A Cause for Paws Tillamook Mutt Strutt: A Sondi Greene Memorial” event the success that it is.
It has been a wonderful healing process for us and I can just hear her say “mom, this is amazing!” which was a word she used often.
