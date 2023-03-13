This year’s 70th annual Tillamook High School Charity Drive was a rousing success, raising $187,959.91 between February 10 and 20 to support local causes and the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
After two years of the pandemic restricting the fundraising and festivities, students and faculty said that this year felt like a return to Charity Drives of old.
“I felt like it was just kind of more back to normal,” Senior Overall Gabriella Garcia said. “It was cool to get things back to how they were before.”
The single most successful fundraising activity was the collection of scrap metal, spearheaded by the boys of the various grades. In total, the scrap collected had a value of $41,000, representing some 450-plus tons of scrap sold to Averill’s recycling at $90 a ton.
Restaurant takeovers, concessions stands and carwashes were also major sources of fundraising and the freshman class’s success in these helped them raise the most money.
The freshmen raised $49,283.24, besting the sophomore and senior classes, which raised over $47,000 each, and the junior class, which raised over $44,000, in the friendly competition to raise the most funds during the drive.
Half of the funds raised after expenses, $86,193.45, has already been donated to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, while the rest still awaits disbursement.
The remainder of the funds will be split between a grant to a local organization and scholarships for the senior class to help them pursue post-secondary education. Applications for the grant funding open on March 24, closing on April 21, while senior scholarship applications open April 3, with a May 5 deadline.
Charity Drive has always been about more than just fundraising though, and this year was no different, as students participated in a wide variety of fun and creative activities. From students facing off against Firemen and PUD employees in a hungry hippo competition, frantically corralling balls in laundry baskets while being pushed on scooters, to obstinate chickens refusing to play along with coop poop bingo, the week was chockfull of good memories.
Garcia, fellow senior overall Berniece Harris and junior overall Shayla Hillstrop all said that the Mr. THS competition, won by Ryan Mizee, was a favorite memory from the week.
“I was really impressed with all the boys, they all did really good,” Garcia said. “The dancing part, you’d think the boys wouldn’t be into it, but they were.”
Charity Drive was capped off at the alumni basketball game on February 22, where fundraising totals and the Charity Drive Court were announced. The Charity Drive court consisted of Seniors Riley Fleming and Ryan Mizee, Juniors Naomi Travis and Henry Thenell, Sophomores Stella Hurliman and Allen Ramirez Castillo and Freshmen Chantale Kahaleau and Lakota Navarre.
At the end of its seventh decade, Charity Drive has raised $4,173,139.06 in total through the efforts of generations of Tillamook High students and supportive community members.
“We really appreciate the community support,” Charity Drive faculty advisor Rachelle Metcalfe said. “The community really come out I feel like this year and supported the drive and the activities that each class had.”
