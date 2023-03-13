Charity Drive prince and princess

Senior class Princess Riley Fleming and Prince Ryan Mizee.

 Photo by Brett Hurliman

This year’s 70th annual Tillamook High School Charity Drive was a rousing success, raising $187,959.91 between February 10 and 20 to support local causes and the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

After two years of the pandemic restricting the fundraising and festivities, students and faculty said that this year felt like a return to Charity Drives of old.

