tillamook high school

Tillamook High School’s annual Charity Drive will be taking place from February 10th to 20th, with a wide variety of opportunities across the community to support students’ fundraising efforts.

This year marks the 70th for the tradition, and students will surpass $4 million raised over that period, with donations this year supporting Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and local projects.

