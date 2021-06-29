The 64th annual June Dairy Parade took place Saturday, June 26, in Tillamook. This year’s theme was “As the World Churns.”
Spectators lined the route to view the procession. The parade was sponsored by the Tillamook County Creamery Association. The parade route followed its usual path down Main Avenue, around Rodeo Steakhouse, down Pacific Avenue, and then along Pacific Avenue to end at Goodspeed Park.
Children’s dance groups performed in the summer heat, clowns drove by on their bikes, snacks and candy were tossed to the crowds of people who came to celebrate the town’s dairy industry. Although the parade mostly returned to normal this year, entries were not judged and there was no grand marshal this year. The Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce reorganized the parade in one month after mask mandates were removed by the state for outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.