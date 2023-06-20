Discussing accessibility at Trask River Campground

 The Tillamook Coast Visitors Association

Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) hosted Ashley Schahfer, founder of Empowering Access, for an accessibility tour of three Tillamook County parks June 14-15.

Empowering Access is an Oregon based consulting company whose mission is to provide equitable experience and knowledge-based guidance to those looking to engage in disability, equity, and inclusion work. Schahfer’s visit was made possible by a $20,000 grant awarded to TCVA through Travel Oregon’s small project grant program.

JoAnn Woelfle, left, discusses park accessibility with Ashley Schahfer

Ashley Schahfer discusses restroom accessibility at Trask River Campground

Ashley Schahfer tests a ramp at a Barview Jetty camping cabin

Ashley Schahfer discusses restroom accessibility at Trask River Campground

