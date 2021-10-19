The 45th annual Rockaway Beach Kite Festival will take place Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Rockaway Beach Wayside. The Arts and Kite Festival took place earlier this month.
The annual Kite Festival is dedicated to the memory of Ann Swain. Swain was a chamber and community volunteer for many years.
Sponsored by the American Kitefliers Association, the festival hosts professional and amateur kit fliers. As the largest organized group of kiters in the world, the association travels all over to spread the joy of kiting to people of all ages and skills.
The event offers contests in a friendly, unofficial environment. Participants can compete to win awards for the nicest kite, the kite that drags on the ground the longest before becoming airborne, etc.
Kite enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their own kites to fly. The festival also features live music, kite exhibitions, an array of vendors and artisans, and meals all weekend.
