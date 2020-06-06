4-H is offering a virtual Day Camp for youth who just completed grades 4-6. This event will include crafts, science, minute-to-win-it games, campfire and more.
Supplies for the camp will be provided for all participates at no cost. Pick up time for supplies will need to be organized once youth sign up. The day camp will be held from 5-5:45 p.m. June 22-26 remotely by Zoom. Members will need to have this downloaded on their electronic devise.
For more information or to sign up, call the OSU Extension office at 503-325-8573. Limited to 20 youth, RSVP required by June 15. If no one answers, just leave a message and OSU Extension office will get back to you.
