4-H is America’s largest youth development organization and we empower young people with the skills for a lifetime! 4-H’s hands on approach is proven to grow life skills like confidence, independence, resilience and compassion. We are now recruiting for the next 4-H year, and enrollment is open, so call today, get enrolled and begin your child’s journey with 4-H!
Join the new fishing club! Learn how to do woodworking! Are you a youth entrepreneur, wanting to learn how to develop a product into a business and sell your product at the Sunday Market? Do you want to learn more about animals? We have clubs that will teach you about large animals, like cattle and swine, or small animals, like chickens and rabbits. Are you passionate about art and wat to develop or expand your skills? Attend a fun 4-H event and get a snapshot of many different offered projects!
