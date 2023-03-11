Do you like working with children ages 5 to 8 years old? Why not become a 4-H Cloverbud leader? The 4-H Cloverbud program is an informational, educational program designed especially for younger age youth. It helps these youth learn self-control, build self-confidence, improve decision-making skills, learn social skills, and much more.
For more information, please call the Extension office at (503) 325-8573. Is it your time to make a difference in the life of a child?
