Locals and visitors alike lined the streets in downtown Cloverdale for the 39th annual Clover’s Day Saturday, July 3. There was a vendor fair and live music performed by Perry Gerber Band.
The parade was led by Clover the cow and the Tillamook Rodeo queen, followed by classic cars, antique tractors, emergency vehicles, horseback riders and more. The grand marshal was Sally Rissel, who was promoting the Nestucca Valley Historical Society.
Kids activities included a petting zoo, giant bubbles and ribbon wands. There was also a Tillamook ice cream fundraiser, supporting Nestucca Valley Athletic Supporters, as well as a hotdog stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.