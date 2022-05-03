At 4 p.m. on Tuesday May 3, the City of Tillamook is hosting the 2nd Annual Touch-A-Truck event located at Tillamook City Hall at 210 Laurel Ave.
City staff will have service trucks, 1st responders, fire trucks, buses and more for your family to explore.
Bring your family down to enjoy all the cool vehicles on display and chat with all staff.
