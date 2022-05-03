2nd Annual Touch-A-Truck

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday May 3, the City of Tillamook is hosting the 2nd Annual Touch-A-Truck event located at Tillamook City Hall at 210 Laurel Ave.

City staff will have service trucks, 1st responders, fire trucks, buses and more for your family to explore.

 Bring your family down to enjoy all the cool vehicles on display and chat with all staff.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Who are you supporting for County Commissioner Seat 3?

You voted:

Online Poll

Who are you supporting for County Commissioner Seat 3?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.