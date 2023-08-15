View some great photos from the 2023 Tillamook County Fair here!

Brad's World of Reptiles

Brad’s World of Reptiles in Fair Acres offered kids a chance to interact with turtles, snakes, lizards and other reptiles and put on demonstrations throughout the week on the Courtyard Stage.
Cabbage

A prize-winning cabbage on display in the main building at the fair’s land products display.
Carnival

The carnival operated by Rainier Rides drew crowds all week, even in the rain

on Wednesday.
Cows on Parade

Local youth showing their dairy cows in Aufdermauer Arena.
Dairy Barn

Cows relaxing in the dairy barn, the barn also features a working milking parlor that sent milk to the creamery all week.
Flowers

The Tillamook Beekeepers Association set up in the fair’s main building next to displays of local flowers.
Horse Race

Jockeys urge their horses down the final straight in a parimutuel horse race on

Wednesday.
Opening Ceremony

The fair got under way on August 9, with the fair’s board, Fair Director Camy Vonseggern, Tillamook’s County Commissioners, State Senator Suzanne Weber, State Representative Cyrus Javadi, Tillamook Mayor Aaron Burris and Tillamook’s dairy and rodeo princesses welcoming fairgoers on the courtyard stage.
Pavillion

Goats and sheep resting in the foreground as a competition takes place in the arena in the pavilion.
Pig Competition

A competitor coaxes his pig into the pen during a livestock event in the pavilion

on Wednesday.
Produce

Produce from around Tillamook County was on display in the main fair building.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted: