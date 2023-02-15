Tillamook High School (THS) Alumni Scholarship Fund

The Tillamook High School (THS) Alumni Scholarship Fund, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the 2023 THS graduate scholarship and the THS Postgraduate scholarship.

Students interested in the 2023 THS graduate scholarship must have a minimum high school GPA of 2.75 and plan to attend a college, university, community college, or technical school immediately following high school graduation. Past THS Graduate students interested in applying for the postgraduate scholarship must be attending or registered at an accredited trade school, college, or university and have a minimum 3.00 GPA.

