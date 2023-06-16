This is the summer of exploring our own backyards, and how lucky are we to live in a place with an overabundance of outdoor recreation opportunities?  Looking for some new “favorite” places to hike or fish?  Here’s an incentive to discover Tillamook County’s treasures --Visit nearby state parks, community trails, and other recreation sites for a chance at prizes!

Tillamook County Wellness is re-launching its “Explore Your Outdoors” BINGO game to help you get outdoors and explore city, county and state parks, beaches, community trails, and other recreation sites. Some places are well-known and popular; others are just waiting to be explored. By you!

