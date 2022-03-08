(Tillamook, OR, March 7, 2022) – The Tillamook High School (THS) Alumni Scholarship Fund, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the 2022 THS graduate scholarship and the THS Postgraduate scholarship.
Students interested in the 2022 THS graduate scholarship must have a minimum high school GPA of 2.75 and plan to attend a college, university, community college, or technical school immediately following high school graduation. Students interested in applying for the postgraduate scholarship must be attending or registered at an accredited trade school, college, or university and have a minimum 3.00 GPA. The THS Alumni Scholarship Fund began in 1992 with the intent of providing continuous scholarship funds to THS graduates. Over the years, the fund has distributed over $234,000 in scholarship funding to 115 students.
This year the fund plans to distribute six $3,000 scholarships. Applications and instructions for both scholarships can be obtained online at http://www.ths-asf.yolasite.com/ or at the Tillamook High School Resource Center. Applications for the 2022 THS Graduate scholarship are due to the Tillamook High School Resource Center on or before Friday, April 8, 2022.
Applications for the THS Postgraduate scholarship are due via mail to the THS Alumni Scholarship Fund, Inc., at PO Box 195, Tillamook, OR 97141, by April 1, 2022.
The THS Alumni Scholarship Fund is a non-profit entity. If you would like further information about the THS Alumni Scholarship Fund or would like to donate towards scholarships, please visit http://ths-asf.yolasite.com or debrakreeves@gmail.com or redclover8825@gmail.com. All donations are tax-deductible.
Contact Information:
THS Alumni Scholarship Committee
PO Box 195 Tillamook, OR 97141
