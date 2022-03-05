Additional funding to support rural Oregon, climate resilience, community safety and violence prevention
SALEM – Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield issued the following statement:
“I truly believe this was the most significant short session the Legislature has ever had. After two years of crises, we focused on supporting Oregonians who are still hurting the most.
“We are taking critical steps to prevent homelessness and invest in affordable housing. We are supporting our educators facing severe burnout to ensure our students can stay in healthy, safe classrooms five days a week. For the second year in a row, we are supporting an expansion of summer learning options for families across the state.
“We are addressing the rising cost of living through direct relief payments, investments in affordable child care, and by protecting health care coverage for low-income Oregonians.
“We are investing in community safety and violence prevention, aiming to break the cycle of violence through proven methods and programs while ensuring we are addressing the ongoing behavioral health crisis in our state.
“And we are making infrastructure investments in all corners of Oregon, which will create good-paying jobs, make our communities more resilient, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.”
Below is a summary of policy and budget items that passed in 2022:
- Oregon’s 2022 Legislative Session Closes with Major Investments to Respond to and Prevent Homelessness, Support Small Businesses, Working Families and Stronger Schools
- Budget Committee Advances Investments in Housing, Homeless Prevention, Education, Community Safety, Rural Infrastructure
- Legislative Budgets to Address Urgent Challenges Facing Oregon’s Health Care, Behavioral Health Systems
- Education Budget to Make Urgent Investments in Summer Learning and Keeping Students in the Classroom
- Cost of Living Relief Package Will Target Childcare Affordability and Support Working Families
- $100 Million Rural Oregon Infrastructure Package Unites Legislature
- $100 Million Climate Resilience Budget Aims to Tackle Drought, Extreme Weather, Infrastructure Needs
Office of the House Speaker
900 Court St., N.E., Room H-269
Salem OR 97301
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.