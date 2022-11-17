The Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the Tillamook Holiday Light Parade application period is now open and accepting entries for the parade!
Entry to the parade is free and open to everyone - decorate your car, your kids, your bikes, or your dog, and join the festivities! All parade entries must be lighted and we encourage entrants to be creative with their lighting options. Applications are due November 26th.
This year the Light Parade will be held December 3rd, starting at approximately 7:00 pm, following the Tillamook Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Tillamook. Parade entrants will stage on Ivy Ave between 1st & 3rd St, travel down 3rd to Laurel, and in front of City Hall.
Entry for the parade is free, entry forms and parade rules can be found on the Tillamook Holiday Light Parade’s website (www.TillamookHolidayLightParade.com), or at the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce office. Parade entry forms are due November 26th.
The Tillamook Holiday Light Parade is also looking for volunteers to help with the event. If you are interested in helping the day of the parade, please email tillamookholidaylightparade@gmail.com.
