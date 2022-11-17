Picture1.png

The Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the Tillamook Holiday Light Parade application period is now open and accepting entries for the parade!

Entry to the parade is free and open to everyone - decorate your car, your kids, your bikes, or your dog, and join the festivities! All parade entries must be lighted and we encourage entrants to be creative with their lighting options. Applications are due November 26th.

Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

