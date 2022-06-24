2022 Nehalem Bay Crab Derby -- The Jetty Fishery had its annual charity event, the Nehalem Bay Crab Derby, on June 4th.
This being the first derby since COVID, we are thankful for everyone who could make it out and brave the wind and the rain.
The charity event raised $1,600 for the Wildlife Center of the North Coast and $1,600 for the Rockaway Beach Lions Club. The Jetty Fishery is looking forward to another derby next year.
We would like to thank our staff for putting in the extra hours, running the games, and putting everything together.
We would like to thank everyone that was able to donate this year; Clatsop Distributing, Englund Marine, Garibaldi Chevron, Tillamook County Creamery Association, Salty Raven, Tillamook Ice, Newport Aquarium, and Prographics. Without these outstanding donors, this event would not be possible.
