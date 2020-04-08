The Fairview Grange and the Bay City Arts Center have announced they are extending the deadline for the 2020 Joe Wrabek Memorial Songwriting Contest for June 5. The dinner and finals performance is on hold, considering Gov. Brown’s recent extension of COVID-19 closures.
The Joe Wrabek Songwriting Contest invites songwriters to submit three original songs which will be reviewed and scored by a panel of three judges. This year’s contest has three awards—$250 for 1st Place, $150 for 2nd Place, and $100 for 3rd Place. An entry fee of $20 is required, although conditional scholarships are available.
Entries must include the fee, a completed entry form, a CD or thumb drive containing performances of the songs in MP3 format, along with printed or electronic copies of the lyrics and a biography of the songwriter(s). Complete entries must be delivered to the Bay City Arts Center by 5 p.m. on June 5, and can be mailed to P.O. Box 3124, Bay City, OR 97107. Finalists will be chosen by the judges and announced July 1.
Finalists are normally expected to perform two songs at the dinner and finals concert, but that event is still under consideration. The finals performances may end up having to be help electronically depending on how long state-wide closures persist.
The Joe Wrabek Memorial Songwriting Contest is a partnership between the Bay City Arts Center and the Fairview Grange. Both not-for-profit organizations are dedicated to building and sustaining a thriving community of artists, musicians and audiences in the Tillamook Bay area.
For entry forms, call Rob Russell at 503-523-8387 or email him at chaveecha@gmail.com.
