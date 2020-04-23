At the end of WWI and the beginning of the 1918 “Spanish Flu” pandemic that infected 25% of 1 billion of the world’s population, (Carrie) Orella Holloway was born at the family farm house in rural northern New Mexico on April 25, 1919. Unlike today’s pandemic, Orella’s family had no home electricity, phone, car, radio, newspaper, or electronics. Unknown to the family and surrounding community, the world’s pandemic was never discussed. Orella’s earliest world memories are of the late 1920’s deep depression when the family farm was lost.
By the early 1930’s the family of nine (Orella was the oldest of 7 children) had a car (gas was $.08/gallon) and converted trailer the family loaded with food and household items. With -$100 in cash, the family drove from New Mexico to Oregon, camping along the way, settling in Imbler, eastern Oregon where Orella graduated from high school and Eastern Oregon College with a teacher’s degree. Her first teaching job was in a one room Arco Molalla County school house with 8 students of differing grades. Orella Holloway married, becoming Orella Holloway Holmes. The family became a family of three when son, Gary Lynn Holmes, was born.
During another memorable time, the 1940’s and WWII, a divorced Orella bought a La Grande neighborhood grocery store and later a skating rink she converted into a restaurant dance hall called Orella’s Garden. A local returning war soldier named Virgil Chadwick began frequenting the business. He first attracted Orella with his smooth dancing and dishwashing skills and the two soon married. The grocery store was sold shortly after Orella’s Garden opened and Orella’s Garden was closed four years later. By then, Orella and Virgil Chadwick had three girls (MaTilda, Diana, and Virgie).
In the early 1950’s the family of six moved to Tillamook to dairy farm, first on a farm that is now Gienger Farms and then a farm east of the City of Tillamook. Orella taught school from 1953-71, three years of grade school in Rockaway Beach and 15 years in the Tillamook School District. The children graduated from high school and higher education, married, and had children. Mother Orella’s son Gary, was an A-4 Navy fighter pilot during the Vietnam War (a plane from the pilot’s navy carrier is on the Air Museum display pole at the corner of Hwy 101 S and Long Prairie Road).
By the end of the 1980’s, after the Chadwick’s had successfully dairy farmed for 36 years (including sponsoring a refugee Laotian family who initially lived and worked on the farm) and volunteered extensively in the Tillamook community (Methodist Church, P.T.A., Farm Bureau, Toastmistress, 4-H, Camp Fire Girls, Camp Makuala, Chamber of Commerce, June Dairy Parade, et al.), they sold the farm and retired to Orella’s newly built dream home, Chad Acres. The family house was built across the road from the farm with today’s electricity, phones, computer, refrigeration, televisions, newspapers, radios, electronics, and more. Virgil died in 1999 after 50 years of marriage to Orella.
Her parents and siblings also died, leaving Orella as today’s sole survivor.
Orella continues to live at Chad Acres where she fell and broke a hip in late 2018.
During intensive year-long rehabilitation in 2019 she celebrated her 100th birthday at Chad Acres with 100+ partiers, including her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 of 7 great grandchildren. Rehabbed this year of 2020 during a media hyped second major world pandemic, COVID-19 and a world population of 7.8 billion, Orella is celebrating birthday 101 in real time with 1 partier, caregiver daughter Tilda Chadwick Jones. In virtual time she is partying with her 9 grandchildren via “Zoom” and individual home computers in Taiwan, HI, OR, CA (3), KY, FL, and NH. Happy birthday (Grand) Mom Orella. J
