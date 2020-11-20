In accordance with Gov. Brown’s COVID-19 lockdown mandate, Tillamook County Pioneer Museum Board of Directors is canceling the 17th Annual Festival of Trees for this year, their only fundraiser. They thank you for your understanding, and encourage donors and festival goers to look forward to next year’s Festival of Trees Extravaganza, as well as consider a year-end contribution to the museum’s efforts to update phone and computer systems.
The board of directors are hopeful museum doors will be allowed to reopen at 10 a.m. Dec. 3, and warmly invite you to visit throughout the rest of December their festively decorated galleries featuring a small portion of the Penny Carter 1,012 piece Santa exhibit. COVID-appropriate mechanical Santa (from days gone by) is waiting patiently to add some jolly for you and your family’s Christmas photo.
If you desire, please bring two cans of food to contribute to the local Food Bank. For added interest, local artist, Christine Harrison’s COVID-inspired art is on display for purchase as well.
The board of directors thanks you for your support, especially this year. They are optimistic about their future in the community, and wish you and your family a safe, healthy and happy holiday season.
