The 12th biennial Nehalem Bay and Estuary cleanup was held the morning of Saturday, March 5. This event brought together over 120 volunteers from the Nehalem Bay area and beyond to celebrate and protect the estuary by joining together to clean up litter and debris. The event served as a springtime opportunity for people to join together in the first festive, outdoor, community-wide stewardship activity of the year.
Coordinated by two organizations, the Lower Nehalem Community Trust and the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, the goal of this event is to improve the natural systems of the estuary by protecting and restoring natural fish and wildlife habitats within the lower part of the Nehalem River Watershed.
According to Ben Pittenger of the Lower Nehalem Community Trust, nine groups of volunteers spread out around the bay and estuary to remove trash from the system.
With leadership from Jessi Just of The Heart of CARTM and the record-keeping by Jena Christiansen of the Tillamook Estuary Partnership alongside the hard work of our sorting heroes were able to collectively pull out : 2,580lbs of trash, 125lbs of scrap metal, 5 yards of styrofoam chunks, 5 yards of scrap wood, 60 gallons os #1pet bottles for recycling, 20 gallons of #2hdpe bottles for recycling, 45 gallons of glass for recycling, a LOT of rope, 65 shoes/sandals, 14 propane bottles, 13 tires, 12 buoys, 7 five gallon buckets, 4 camp toilets, 6 signs, (45mph, Children at Play, Real Estate, No Hunting), 2 crab pots, a message in a bottle reading "Send More Pie” and much more.
According to Pittenger of LNCT, volunteers were collecting, transporting, and sorting debris, with additional volunteers serving food and doing preparation work in the days prior. Some people travelled from as far as Portland and Vancouver. This year’s event compared favorably to previous years, especially taking into account the residual COVID-19 challenges.
“The crowd was really enthusiastic and they collected a lot of trash,” Pittenger said.
This event began almost 24 years ago and the amount of trash collected has actually come down over the years, giving the community the idea that by having regular cleanups they have reduced the overall load of trash in the estuary, and are helping keep it at a more manageable level.
No matter how much trash is removed from the estuary, there is always some bits of trash left behind. Much of it doesn’t break down because it is made of plastic or other synthetic materials, and it ends up affecting water quality, fish and wildlife for decades. The work that this organization does focuses on the protection and improvement of habitat for native species of fish, plants and wildlife. More plentiful and healthier fish will support fishermen, restaurants, and provide recreation for visitors.
In addition, healthy streams and forests also attract tourists who hike, bike, kayak, drive, fish, and go clamming along the coast, and that aids in supporting our economies.
“Our estuary and highway cleanups make the coast a more attractive home for neighbors, and destination for tourists,” added Pittenger.
If people reduce the amount of trash generated and make sure the trash we do generate is properly disposed of, then we help both the environment and our economy.
Event organizers also partnered with Recology for disposal services, SOLVE for providing bags, gloves, grabbers, and other equipment, Nehalem Bay State Park for assisting with access and coordination of activities within the Park, Surfrider Foundation for helping with planning and volunteer recruitment and the City of Wheeler for providing access to Waterfront Park and related facilities.
Lower Nehalem Community Trust and the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council welcome community involvement. Volunteers can become involved in the work by offering up their time for hands on work to help restore native habitats, by volunteering on committees, by assisting in our office, by participating in events like the Estuary Cleanup, by gardening in our community garden, and by helping to develop and deliver educational activities. Donations are also very welcome. Check the “Volunteer” or the “Donate” links on this webpage to support: nehalemtrust.org.
