Bay City Booster Club donated a new bench for the Bay City Library Saturday as part of a celebration of their 100th year supporting and promoting Bay City through volunteering and donations. The club has supported residents, since 1922. They assist with delinquent water and sewer bills, work with emergency volunteer group, decorate the town for Christmas, support the Beautification Committee and much more. The Booster Club meets with a potluck lunch the last Friday of each month (Sept. through May) at 11:30 a.m. at City Call. Anyone is welcome to join the group. Headlight photo by Joe Warren
- Ongoing Homicide investigation in Nehalem
- In Oregon: 'Most destructive, costliest forest pest ever to invade North America'
- Old-Growth-Murder, documentary explores 1987 cold case murder in Tillamook County
- State reopens portal for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program for limited time
- Dory Days 62nd Annual Festival schedule
- Developing: Concerns raised over Oregon's new release law
- County, Federal Highways to restore Cape Meares Loop
- Letter: Enough is enough
- City of Garibaldi announces 2022 Parade Grand Marshals
- Offbeat Oregon: Legend of Portuguese buried treasure farfetched, but possible
