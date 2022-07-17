Bay City Boosters

Bay City Boosters

Bay City Booster Club donated a new bench for the Bay City Library Saturday as part of a celebration of their 100th year supporting and promoting Bay City through volunteering and donations. The club has supported residents, since 1922. They assist  with delinquent water and sewer bills, work with emergency volunteer group, decorate the town for Christmas, support the Beautification Committee and much more. The Booster Club meets with a potluck lunch the last Friday of each month (Sept. through May) at 11:30 a.m. at City Call. Anyone is welcome to join the group. Headlight photo by Joe Warren

