Tyler and Adrianna (Saavedra) Rogers welcomed the birth of their daughter Sophia Rae Rogers on Oct. 29, 2020. Sophia weighed 7 pounds and 5.4 ounces.
Sophia is also welcomed by grandparents Luis and Maria Saavedra of Santa Clarita, Calif.; Jeff and Jacqualyn Rogers of Tillamook.
She is welcomed by great-grandparents Edith Saavedra of Santa Clarita, Calif.; John and PeggyAnn Simonet of Boise, Idaho; and Vern and Cynthia Kimber of Cloverdale, Ore.
