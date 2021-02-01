April Ryan and Tim Roberds of Tillamook are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of William and Linda Ryan of Tillamook. April graduated from Tillamook High School in 2001. She is employed by Liberty Elementary School and Denny's Restaurant.
The groom-to-be is the son of Lorana Roberds of St. Helens and the late Robbie Roberds, Jr. Tim graduated from Tillamook High School in 2002. He is employed by Jacobsen Salt Company.
A summer wedding is being planned in 2021.
