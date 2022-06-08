Motsinger, Nelson exchange vows

Laurie Adelle Motsinger and Jeffrey Lewis Nelson were married on Saturday April 30, at the Wedding Venue at the Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook.
The parents of the bride are Mike and Debbie Motsinger. Laurie graduated from Tillamook High School in 1993. She got her Medical assistance license in 1996 and worked for Dr. Richardson and Dr. Tollerton. She decided to work for the Headlight Herald as a graphic artist in 1997-2001 when she moved to Roseburg, Oregon to work at the News-Review, working there from 2003-2014. She currently manages InPrint in Roseburg.
The parents of the groom are Vern and Carol Anne Nelson. Jeff graduated in 1990 from Highlands Ranch High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He went on to pursue his engineering degree in 1996. He currently works as a General Engineer at the VA Campus in Roseburg, Oregon.
The Matron of Honor was Kasi Davidson, of Camas, WA, cousin of the bride.
Bridesmaids were, Sahalie and Kylie Nelson, Roseburg, OR, daughters of the groom.
Flower girl was, Oakley Motsinger, Tillamook, OR, niece of the bride.
Ring bearer was, Lucas Davidson, Camas, WA, cousin of the bride.
Music for the ceremony was provided by the groom, with help of Steven Doering, a friend.
Best man was Kellen Nelson, Roseburg, OR, son of the groom.
Groomsmen were, Collin and Austin Kell, Roseburg, OR, sons of the bride.
The reception was held at the Wedding Venue at the Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook. The couple went on a wedding trip to Maui HI, they reside in Roseburg, Oregon.
