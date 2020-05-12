Michael and Taylor Smith Kittell of Portland welcomed the birth of their daughter Maya Katana Kittell on March 23, 2020. Maya was born at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland. She weighed six pounds and 10 ounces.
Maya joins her brother, Elias Kittell, who is two years old. She is also welcomes by grandparents, Chris Kittell and Lois Albright of Tillamook and Mike Smith and Sharon Powers of Fresno, California. Her great-grandmother is Barbara Powers of Clovis, California.
