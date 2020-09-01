Adam and Rebecca Schwend welcomed the birth of their daughter Marygianna Stella Schwend on July 14, 2020. Marygianna was born at Tillamook Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
Marygianna joins her brother Joseph, who is four years old, and sister Cecilia, who is two years old.
She is also welcomed by grandparents Theresa Schwend and the late David Schwend of Tillamook, Becky Moore of Tillamook, Jim Jordan and the late Pat Jordan of Snoqualmie, Washington.
She is welcomed by great-grandparents Ron Moore of Fremont, California; Karen and Jim Derungs of Tillamook; Lloyd Schwend of Tillamook; and Maryanne Anthony of Snoqualmie, Washington.
