The June baby is here! Born Saturday, June 6, at the Tillamook Regional Medical Center.
The family gladly accepted the basket but decline to share their information or photo. The basket is given to the first baby born in June to honor June Dairy Month, donated by the Tillamook County Dairy Women.
The Tillamook County Dairy Women would like to give a big thank you to all of the community members who donated to the 2020 June baby basket and for the OB nurses who delivered it. We appreciate your donations during this difficult time.
