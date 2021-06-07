Tillamook County Dairy princess ambassador Mariana Llamas delivered the June baby basket to the first baby born in June at the Tillamook Regional Medical Center in honor of June dairy month.
It’s a boy! Kasen Jean Stober was born at 6:02 a.m. June 1 to parents Noah Leelynn Stober and Cassandra Jean Allen Stober, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches in length. Siblings are 12-year-old Karisa, 8-year-old Sophia, 7-year-old Kreelea, 6-year-old Keityn, and 4-year-old Daxton. Grandmas are (Granny) Mindy Chodrick and Nanci Cox; grandfathers are Alan Wheeless and Shard Stober. Great-grandmothers are Susan Fugate, Gloria Schroeder, Sandra Wheeless and (Nana) Diana McEachern. Great-grandfathers are Glenn Wheeless, (Pappy) Jim Stober, Rick Schroeder and Dale Fugate.
The Tillamook County Dairy women would like to thank everyone who donated to the 2021 baby basket.
