Tim and Sue Emerson of Tillamook are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Hanna Wiese Emerson to Josh Steed of Fort Smith Arkansas. The couple plan to settle in the Salem area.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
Articles
- Fatal Crash on Hwy 22 - Tillamook County
- Couple drowns after boat capsizes at Netarts Bay
- Stranded motorists rescued by sheriff’s office, US Forest Service
- 4 people pulled from bay after boat capsizes
- Todd Westmoreland
- COVID-19 vaccine scheduling continues, pharmacies now able to schedule vaccines
- Rockaway author draws on early baseball in recent novel
- Coast Guard completes three rescues during busy crab season opener
- Chris Norris
- Judith Marie Orvis
Images
Videos
Commented
- Big tech censorship hits home (6)
- Letter: Hypocrisy runs deep in letters section (2)
- Roby’s Furniture and Appliance takes day off for day of service (1)
- Coast Guard completes three rescues during busy crab season opener (1)
- Merkley says impeachment trial is ‘constitutional responsibility’ (1)
- Letter: Freedom of speech does not protect lies, incitement (1)
- Letter: Irresponsible journalism (1)
- Salmonberry Trail Project progresses in Tillamook County (1)
- Letter: David Audet’s freedom of speech (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.