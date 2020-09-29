Elizabeth Mary Dorman and Paul Byron Thompson were married Thursday Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Neakahnie-Manzanita State Park on the beach.
Elizabeth graduated from the University of Oregon in 2012 with a degree in English. Paul is a 1997 graduate of Tillamook High School. He graduated from Portland State University in 2017 with degrees in computer science and microbiology. Paul is currently working as a software engineer for NEWA and Elizabeth is a paralegal. The couple currently reside in Beaverton.
Elizabeth is the eldest daughter of William and Robin Dorman of Beaverton. Paul is the eldest son of Paul and Annetta Thompson of Tillamook.
Maid of Honor was Elizabeth’s sister Rosemary, and Paul’s Best Man was his brother, Jonathan. Also part of the wedding party was Paul’s nephew, Nikko Thompson.
