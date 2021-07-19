Frankie III and Kathy (Fricia) Knight of Nehalem welcome the birth of their daughter, Elizabeth Claire Knight born at Providence Portland June 20, 2021 at 2:30 a.m.
Elizabeth weighed 7lbs 1oz and was 20" long. She joins older brothers Cody, 7 and Porter 3 to the family.
Maternal grandparents are Marilyn Fricia of Manzanita and John Fricia of McMinnville. Elizabeth’s paternal grandparents are Frank Jr. and Pam Knight of Nehalem.
