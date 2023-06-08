Dean and Laurie Schrock Bones celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 2nd, 2023. They were each born in Tillamook and grew up four miles apart in and near Beaver, Oregon. Their first date was to a Sonny and Cher concert in 1972. Dean proposed to Laurie on her 20th birthday in front of her grandmother’s waterfall, and they were married at the Church of the Nazarene in Tillamook, Oregon, on June 2nd, 1973.
Dean is a retired teacher, having taught for 32 years combined at Banks Elementary in Banks, Oregon, for 6 years, East Elementary in Tillamook, Oregon, for 13 years, and Beaver Grade School/Nestucca Valley in Beaver, Oregon, for 13 years. Laurie had a variety of other jobs and is a retired cook and in-home care giver. Dean was involved with the Outdoor School program in Tillamook County co-planning/ planning and do-directing/directing it for 36 years. Together, they ran the Tillamook County Outdoor School program at Camp Meriwether for 18 years with Laurie in charge of the kitchen and food service. Many friends know them by their camp names, Moses and Zippy.
Dean also worked for Tillamook Estuaries Partnership for 11 years planning and directing Down By the Riverside for all of the 3rd graders in the county and 11 years planning and directing Down By the Riverside for all of the 4th graders in the county, again using the name Moses.
Dean & Laurie enjoy spending their time working in their garden, walking at the beach, and traveling to see family, friends and new locations. In addition, Dean loves researching local history while Laurie loves cooking and trying out new recipes.
Helping them celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary is their son and wife, Tyler (Becky) Bones of North Pole, Alaska, and their daughter and husband, Kaili (Sam) Ogeto of Auburn, Washington, along with the 5 grandchildren they have been blessed with: Rylee, Raegan, Zuri, Imani, and Ezra.
Dean and Laurie share a love and special bond that has strengthened throughout the decades as they draw strength from and have a growing faith in God.
Thank you, Dad & Mom, for your ongoing example of faith, love and devotion you share with your family and friends. Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary!
