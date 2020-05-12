Chloe Pampush

Chloe graduated summa cum laude from Boise State University on May 9th, 2020 with a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Graphic Design and a Minor in German. Well done Chloe, we are so proud of you! Love-Mom, Dad and Ryland

